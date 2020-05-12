The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported a pipe broke and water was “flowing out.” An officer turned the water off.
• A group of people were keeping a caller awake.
• A 9-year-old emailed animal control asking if the child could have a goat in the city. The child wanted to know how much space was needed to care for the goat.
• Someone was trying to enforce a mask policy and was accosted by a client. The caller said the client threatened to beat the caller.
• A caller reported a neighbor built a skateboard ramp and was “disturbing the neighborhood.”
• Officers responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A woman reported bones she found in Hyalite might belong to a human. A deputy researched the bones and found they were from a large animal.
• A semitrailer hauling bees lost part of its load. A deputy was unable to find the truck to secure the rest of its load.
• A woman reported her male friend went to her house with a busted nose and lip. The man was drunk and crying. The man told a deputy he fell and there was no one around when it happened.
• A man visiting his mother for Mother’s Day accidentally dialed 911 and said, “Oh Jesus.” The man said everything was fine.
• A deputy was looking for kids egging cars.
• A caller reported hearing a fight. A deputy found the yelling and arguing was coming from kids playing on a trampoline.
• Deputies responded to 75 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 112 inmates Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.