The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer checked a casino to make sure nobody there was wanted or on probation.
• A driver stopped their car to grab a penny from a parking lot.
• A man couldn’t find his gold dice with inlaid diamonds.
• Someone wanted law enforcement to look at a tow receipt to see if the person was overcharged.
• A caller reported a party was happening. The caller said people with a megaphone were driving around in truck yelling at the neighborhood and pretending they were the cops. The party dispersed before officers arrived.
• Officers responded to 173 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller found a snowboard at a gas station.
• A woman wanted to know if she’d be arrested when she went to get her impounded car.
• Someone’s neighbor installed a camera on a fence facing the caller’s house. A deputy told the caller to put something up that blocks the view of the camera.
• A caller reported up to 50 high-school aged people being very loud and annoying.
• Officers responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Friday.
