The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported someone was tagging genitalia on stop signs and dumpsters at a business.
• Someone admitted throwing an empty alcohol bottle across a parking lot and hitting a car.
• A woman reported an ex stole a gun from her house.
• Officers responded to 83 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A woman bottle-feeding a calf accidentally dialed 911.
• Someone reported people selling toilet paper and face masks on Craigslist for a high price.
• Officers responded to 80 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Friday.
