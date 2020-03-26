The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A woman reported someone who watched her cat for two years didn’t want to give it back.
• A caller sanitizing a phone accidentally dialed 911.
• Two kids threw a snowboard into a hotel dumpster and retrieved it.
• Officers responded to 93 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A deputy spoke to a skateboarder. The deputy found the person had been arrested on Sunday for trespassing.
• Someone wanted to know if it was legal to target practice on his property with an air rifle.
• Deputies responded to 92 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 101 inmates Wednesday.
