The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man put “call Bozeman PD” on his calendar, but was unsure why.
• A 7-year-old girl called 911 and said she was home with her brother. The girl said there were no grownups there. Officers searched the area where call came from and found no signs of distress.
• A rock “big enough to do some damage” was on a road.
• An officer checked on a person seen walking around town. The man said he was just running errands.
• Officers responded to 88 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported someone broke an ATM at a bank. A drunk and disorderly man later went to the bank and was identified as the person who broke the ATM.
• A man accidentally dialed 911 when he put his phone on a gimbal to record something.
• A drunk man was damaging bus stop property. A deputy made the man clean up a broken bottle before he left on the bus.
• A caller reported a neighbor was acting suspicious. The neighbor said she was getting some fresh air.
• Deputies responded to 99 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Thursday.
