The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported someone was banging on something for two hours. An officer warned two men playing drums in a parking lot.
• An officer warned a man for camping in a business’ parking lot.
• Someone found a dog. The officer messaged the dog’s owner and held the dog for a short time.
• A woman reported rugs she dropped off for cleaning in 2017 were sold or lost.
• A car hit a metal trash can. An officer found no damage on either the trash can or car.
• A man wanted to know if it was legal for him to install a “Ring” doorbell.
• Officers responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Thursday.
