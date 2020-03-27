The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported their dog jumped a fence and took off. The dog was later returned to the owner.
• An officer warned someone for playing music too loud.
• A woman concerned about coronavirus reported a party she got invited to.
• Officers responded to 93 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a woman was yelling form her car. The woman told a deputy that she let her dog out and was yelling for it to come back.
• Someone reported a car “spinning brodies” in a field on private property. The caller was unable to get correct license plate numbers for the trespasser.
• A caller reported a group of people drinking, being loud and peeing in bushes. A deputy advised the people to arrange a ride home because they had been drinking.
• Someone called 911 and was yelling and screaming before they hung up. A deputy found a family was playing a board game and accidentally called.
• Deputies responded to 93 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 102 inmates Thursday.
