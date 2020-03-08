The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A man flagged down an officer to ask if he remembered arresting him in the past.
• A man had questions for law enforcement after finding his son in possession of marijuana.
• Someone reported that some sushi had been stolen.
• Officers were asked to assist in calming down a crowd of 50 to 100 people who were angry that their cars had been towed from a fire lane.
• Officers responded to 180 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Saturday.
