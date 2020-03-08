The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A man flagged down an officer to ask if he remembered arresting him in the past.

• A man had questions for law enforcement after finding his son in possession of marijuana.

• Someone reported that some sushi had been stolen.

• Officers were asked to assist in calming down a crowd of 50 to 100 people who were angry that their cars had been towed from a fire lane.

• Officers responded to 180 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Saturday.

Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.

Tags