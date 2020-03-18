The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a door to their house was open and the water faucet was running. An officer found a small animal got in the house because the locks were faulty.
• Someone loaned out a gun for a couple hours and it was never returned.
• Someone was riding a dirt bike on a football field.
• An officer cited someone for peeing in public.
• Juveniles were drinking and being unruly. An officer called their parents.
• An officer found a dog running into traffic. The officer returned the dog to its owner.
• Officers responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• Deputies stopped a semi truck that was dragging its bumper. The driver took care of it.
• Someone wearing gloves accidentally dialed 911 while they were out for a walk.
• A deputy led a lost woman to Interstate 90.
• A business was operating after 11 p.m. against a health department order. The owner said she would start clearing people out of the place.
• Deputies responded to 99 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.