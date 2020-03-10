The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported at least 30 people were at a party at a house.
• A drunk man reported he was hit by a car while crossing a road. However, officers found the road was wet and the man’s clothes were dry, and his description of the car kept changing. The man said he was uninjured and refused medical attention.
• Teenage kids were climbing a roof. An officer spoke to a woman who said she would handle it.
• A man in his 70s took his shirt off and was waving it around. An officer warned the man for disorderly conduct and for having an open container.
• A man reported he lost his concealed carry license and wanted to talk to an officer about it. The man said he was in Chicago.
• A caller reported his wife took his car without his permission.
• Someone was pointing a gun at another person inside a home. Dispatch said they received a call about someone filming a movie, but it was unknown if that was related. An officer checked the home.
• Officers responded to 88 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A man reported his brother may have filed a false report about a chair being stolen. The man said he sold the chair on Craigslist, and that upset his brother.
• A woman sitting on a man’s lap accidentally dialed 911. Dispatch called the man back. The man said, “Nope. No emergency.”
• Deputies responded to 75 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Monday.
