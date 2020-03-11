The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller had questions about privacy.
• Someone reported a neighbor was not picking up after their dog. An officer found “a fair accumulation” of dog poop in a backyard. The officer warned the dog owner who said they would clean it up.
• A woman couldn’t get a bike lock undone. A caller wanted to know what they could do to get the bike unlocked.
• An officer found a chicken on a road. The officer returned the chicken to its owner and found the person also had a pet pig. The officer told the owner that a pet pig requires an exotic animal license.
• A man was passed out in his car at a gas pump for 30 to 45 minutes. An officer arrested the man.
• Officers responded to 130 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy warned someone for parking in front of a fire hydrant.
• A caller reported a trailer sitting by a road had a sign in front of it that read “meth distribution.” A deputy had already called to have it removed.
• Someone filed an online report about losing a jacket. The report read, “I was splitboarding at Bear Canyon before a skimo race and my blue Arcteryx Lithic Comp jacket fell out of my backpack.”
• Deputies responded to 106 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.