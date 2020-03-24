The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported two kids tried to steal beer. The caller was unsure if they got away with anything.
• A woman accidentally called 911 while she and her daughter were out riding bikes.
• Several turkeys were loose. A caller said the turkeys weren’t on the road but keep wandering on and off it.
• Someone reported a squirrel got into a house. The caller wanted to know who to call to get it out.
• An officer cited and released a man for driving with a suspended license.
• Officers responded to 73 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported about 12 people were having a party and a car was blocking the caller’s driveway. A deputy located two sober drivers to move the car.
• Several houses were TP’d the prior night, a caller reported. The caller's neighbors said they didn't want law enforcement involved.
• Someone paid for a munchkin cat and were not getting any calls returned regarding the cat.
• A deputy cited a juvenile for stealing and having beer.
• Deputies responded to 84 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 107 inmates Monday.
