The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported their wallet was stolen. An employee found the person’s wallet in a shopping cart and returned it.
• A couple was trying to contain a hound dog in the middle of 19th Avenue. An officer helped the couple find the dog’s home.
• An officer warned kids for throwing snowballs at cars.
• Someone reported seeing a man pee out a window. The man told officers he was pouring out a beer. Because it was dark, officers were unsure if he was peeing out the window.
• Officers responded to 137 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported someone was being loud and laughing. The caller said it sounds like “they’re watching a porn movie and making similar noises.”
• Someone had questions about whether it was legal to hand out beers to friends at “Run to the Pub.”
• A deputy helped move bison off a road.
• Officers responded to 120 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Wednesday.
