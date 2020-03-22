Police reports for March 20, 2020 By Shaylee Ragar Chronicle Staff Writer Shaylee Ragar Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Mar 22, 2020 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday were unavailable.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were unavailable. The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Saturday. Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County Report Jail Police Social Services Inmate Bozeman Police Department Sheriff Shaylee Ragar Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Shaylee Ragar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.