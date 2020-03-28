The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• Someone wanted to give officers meals next week.
• Someone turned in a bank card found in an ATM machine. Law enforcement returned the card to its owner.
• A caller reported hitting a Tesla charging station with the caller’s motorhome.
• Neighbors were being loud. An officer found the people were loudly playing a card game.
• Officers responded to 91 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A sleeping man accidentally called 911 when he rolled over on his phone.
• A caller reported potato trucks were driving too fast.
• Someone wanted to know where the person could get fingerprinted for a new job. The caller was advised to check the county website for available times before driving to Bozeman.
• A caller reported their dad’s girlfriend did burnouts in the driveway and tried setting the dad’s dog loose.
• Four skiers were ticketed for trespassing at Big Sky Resort.
• An injured skunk was in someone’s yard.
• Officers responded to 85 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 104 inmates Friday.
