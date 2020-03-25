The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported being concerned about 14 wild turkeys crossing a road. An officer explained to the caller that wild turkeys are common and its best to leave them alone.
• Someone had questions about having a gun and a medical marijuana card.
• An officer spoke to someone about their loose dog. The person said the dog chewed off its leash.
• An officer warned a cyclist for failing to stop at a stop sign and riding in and out of traffic.
• A caller reported someone possibly drunk driving in a drive-thru. The caller said they would pull them over and give them fries.
• Someone wanted to know if they could prevent a roommate who is returning from an international trip from coming home.
• Officers responded to 94 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported horses kept getting onto his property.
• A man reported a friend wanted to give him a gun the friend found. The man wanted to make sure it was not stolen.
• A man wanted to speak to an officer who arrested his son.
• Someone reported finding five-gallon tanks filled with gas in bushes.
• Deputies responded to 111 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 107 inmates Tuesday.
