The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A corgi was running in the roadway.
• A bus window was broken with a rock.
• Officers set traps to contain a feral cat colony.
• Someone reported that a woman called her and asked about a missing purse in an accusatory manner.
• Officers responded to 160 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A 2-year-old locked himself in a bathroom. Deputies assisted in getting the door unlocked.
• Someone reported that his neighbor was pushing snow into his fence and causing damage.
• A Cadillac with tinted windows was attempting to pass a semi-trailer in a no-passing zone.
• Officers responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Tuesday.
