The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

• A corgi was running in the roadway.

• A bus window was broken with a rock.

• Officers set traps to contain a feral cat colony.

• Someone reported that a woman called her and asked about a missing purse in an accusatory manner.

• Officers responded to 160 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

• A 2-year-old locked himself in a bathroom. Deputies assisted in getting the door unlocked. 

• Someone reported that his neighbor was pushing snow into his fence and causing damage.

• A Cadillac with tinted windows was attempting to pass a semi-trailer in a no-passing zone.

• Officers responded to 132 calls.

The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Tuesday.

