The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A man trying to call 411 accidentally dialed 911. The man yelled at dispatchers, “You (expletive) Democrats, you really messed up my phone.”
• A 40-year-old man reported his little brother was trying to fight and threw a beer at him.
• Officers responded to 87 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A man left a snowboard in the parking lot at Bridger Bowl. The snowboard was gone when he returned.
• A caller reported a man was yelling and screaming at people. The man admitted he was loud when he was making notes to himself with “Siri” and “Alexa.”
• Someone reported ATVs were going up a road, building fires an lighting fireworks. The caller said that happened the previous four nights.
• Deputies responded to 105 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Wednesday.
