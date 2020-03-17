The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A man emailed a picture of a neighbor’s cat on his sidewalk to police. The man said that a “cat fight” on his porch recently woke him up at 4 a.m. The man was concerned another citation to the neighbor would result in a feud.
• A caller trying to buy alcohol was told his ID was not official. The caller asked for an officer to meet him at the store.
• An officer gave a “thank you” treat to a dog whose owner was walking it on a leash.
• A caller reported teenage boys using a motorcycle to pull each other n a sled.
• Officers responded to 94 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• Two brown cows were on a road.
• Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reported that bison were on a road, and that hunters were trying to haze them into an area to shoot them. Deputies were unable to find the hunters or the bison.
• Officers responded to 87 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Monday.
