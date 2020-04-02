The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported yelling, slamming and someone telling another person to “get out.” An officer found college-aged people were playing video games and being loud.
• A man was concerned about kids playing basketball.
• A woman had questions about a roommate returning from California. The woman calling said she was in Florida.
• A bus driver reported a man threatened to use bear spray on a passenger.
• A woman requested an officer accompany her to retrieve a vape from a house she moved out of.
• Four naked men were running in an alley.
• Officers responded to 90 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A deputy helped a man who was lost.
• A woman locked two loose corgis in the lobby of a hotel. The woman said she didn’t want the corgis to run onto a road.
• A woman reported her landlord told her she’d be evicted if she kept telling people negative things about the landlord.
• West Yellowstone police seized a bong and school computer after a student smoked from the bong during an online class. The student is on probation for theft.
• A man had questions about retrieving a lawn mower a friend pawned.
• A truck was doing doughnuts at a park.
• Deputies checked on a drunk man who said he decided to go on a “march” after drinking.
• Deputies responded to 100 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 99 inmates Wednesday.
