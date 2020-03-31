The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported three juveniles biking on ice at a pond.
• A caller reported a woman at a park “dropped her pants and squatted down to relieve herself.” Officers were unable to find the woman.
• Someone wanted to know if the police department needs volunteers during the “COVID crisis.”
• A caller had concerns about neighbors having a hot tub gathering in their back yard.
• A dog was accused of pooping in a caller’s yard several times. The caller said they’ve captured the dog on video and in pictures coming into the caller’s yard. An officer left a voicemail for a person who likely owns the dog.
• Someone was concerned about a party with 12 to 15 people.
• A caller reported about a dozen people at a BBQ. The caller was concerned about social distancing.
• A caller reported a huge party going on at a neighbor’s house. The caller said people were riding around on a scooter.
• Officers responded to 74 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A man had questions about Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay at home order.
• A woman wearing gloves accidentally dialed 911 when she was adjusting the volume on her phone.
• A deputy met with three roommates who had a disagreement over one of them having a gun in the house.
• A caller reported a “bunch of guys drinking beer” somewhere that was closed. A deputy was unable to find the men.
• Deputies cited an inmate for having meth.
• Officers responded to 69 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 107 inmates Monday.
