The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A toddler playing with a phone accidentally dialed 911.
• An officer advised someone who was applying for a chicken permit to move an enclosure five feet from a property line.
• A woman reported her 16-year-old son was throwing a party at her house. Officers found six juveniles possibly with marijuana at the house.
• An officer blocked traffic while a man picked up items that fell from his truck.
• Officers responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A deputy misread someone’s license plates and stopped them because the deputy believed the plate was registered to a different car. The deputy apologized and released the driver.
• A skateboarder was carrying a traffic cone. A deputy warned the skateboarder and had them return the cone to its original location.
• A man reported his girlfriend went to jail the night prior after a fight. A friend of the man’s girlfriend told the man he was likely going to jail as well. A deputy told the man there is no reason law enforcement would arrest him.
• Deputies responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Friday.
