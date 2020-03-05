The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A woman wanted to talk to an officer about an expiring Canadian driver’s license. An officer answered the woman’s questions.
• A juvenile was warned for yelling profanity at a teacher.
• A caller reported someone stole their truck. The caller said there was an AK-47 inside when it was stolen.
• A man trying to call 811 accidentally dialed 911.
• A Montana State University student had questions about careers in law enforcement.
• Officers responded to 137 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone turned in a license plate found on Lone Mountain Trail.
• A caller reported someone drove though a gate.
• A dog with a cone around its neck was running very fast down Fowler Avenue. A caller said they were unable to catch the dog.
• A woman accidentally dialed 911 while she was cleaning off the screen of her phone.
• Deputies responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Wednesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.