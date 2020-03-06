The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Officers contacted a group of people who were fighting. Police reports say it was "mutual combat."
• A caller's 19-month-old grandson was playing with a cell phone and accidentally called 911.
• A caller reported a railroad crossing arm was broken. The railroad company sent someone to fix it.
• Officers impounded one cat.
• Officers responded to a welfare check for someone who heard a neighbor coughing. The neighbor's roommate said he was asleep.
Officers responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Someone accidentally called 911 while trying to hit the snooze button.
• A deputy administered a breathalyzer to someone. The subject blew a breath sample of 0.00 BAC.
• A deputy responded to a report of a disorderly man on a bus. The deputy calmed the man down, bought him a sandwich and waited for the next bus.
• A caller wanted two bar patrons checked on while walking home after one of them tried to put a jacket on as pants.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 139 inmates Thursday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.