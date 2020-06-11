The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An alarm at a home was set off. An officer called the homeowner who said her husband set off the alarm from his phone in Billings.
• A caller wanted to know what to do with an injured magpie. An officer advised there is no rehab place for magpies.
• Someone wanted to talk to law enforcement about a peaceful protest at the Law and Justice Center.
• Officers responded to 152 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A deputy called a suspect who was seen stealing cigarettes on surveillance footage. The suspect admitted stealing the cigarettes. Deputies banned the man from the store.
• A caller reported a man possibly smoking something out of a balloon. The man told a deputy he has anxiety and uses the balloon to breath into and calm himself.
• A woman rescued two baby raccoons.
• A woman found a gun she had reported stolen.
• Deputies responded to 93 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 136 inmates Wednesday.
