The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a man riding a motorcycle was revving his engine. The caller said this was the second night he was doing this.
• Someone caught a skunk in a live trap. A man said he was trying to catch raccoons that were bothering his bird feeders and didn’t intend to catch the skunk.
• A man reported his grandmother took his car and wouldn’t return it. An officer found the grandmother owned the car.
• A man whose truck ran out of gas was instructed to walk across the street and get some gas.
• Someone reported a business was “overseating.” The caller said they called the health department.
• Officers responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A cow got out of a pasture because of downed fence. A deputy patched the fence with police tape and notified the owner.
• A deputy conducted a VIN inspection on a 1923 Ford Model T.
• A woman wanted to press charges on her daughter who stole her credit card. A deputy took statements from juveniles who used the cards without permission.
• Deputies responded to 105 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Tuesday.
