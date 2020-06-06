The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported people were drinking and being really loud at a house.
• Someone reported propaganda had been glued all over store windows. The caller wanted it documented that the building had been vandalized but didn’t request an investigation.
• A caller wanted to know if body cameras for police were required.
• Someone spray painted “marijuana” on a boulder.
• A caller reported 100 people were making signs and food for Friday’s protest. The caller is a retired officer and wanted to notify law enforcement.
• Drunk people were “hooting and hollering” at a house.
• Officers responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A lost person was trying to get to West Yellowstone.
• A woman was looking for her 20-year-old, deaf long hair Dachshund.
• Deputies responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 131 inmates Friday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.