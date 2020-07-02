The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller wanted to talk to an officer about “drug dealers and stolen items.”
• Someone ordered hair extensions and reported never receiving them.
• A caller reported a neighbor had chickens despite the homeowner’s association prohibiting the animals.
• A caller reported having an ongoing issue with a dog that lived above a house.
• An officer warned a juvenile for setting off fireworks.
• A woman wanted to know where she could throw a ball for her dog.
• Officers responded to 162 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a shotgun had been left behind at a vacation rental property. A deputy retrieved the shotgun.
• Someone reported hearing a rumor that “antifa” bought a “mass amount” of fireworks that may be used for a protest over the holiday weekend. The caller said the message came from Arizona and Washington.
• People were burning wood that had mold on it. A deputy advised the wood was causing a weird smell and told them not to burn it anymore.
• Deputies responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 136 inmates Wednesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.