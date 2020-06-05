Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following: 

  • A caller wanted the department to know that a group of people would be walking around wearing Star Wars storm trooper costumes later in the day. 
  • A caller reported a group of people in Star Wars storm trooper costumes. Officers were dispatched. 

  • A caller had concerns about motorcycles being loud and going too fast in their neighborhood.

  • Someone reported a vehicle with a trailer going the wrong direction on the interstate. Officers weren't able to locate the vehicle. 
  • A child was playing with a landline phone and accidentally dialed 911.
  • Officers responded to 133 calls. 

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

  • A woman accidentally called 911 while walking her dog. She told dispatch that she "butt dialed" and there was no emergency. 
  • Someone found a Texas driver's license in Big Sky. A deputy was able to find the owner of the license and return it to them. 
  • A woman called to speak to someone about a neighbor moving their trash cans and mowing their lawn too close to her lawn. Deputies spoke to the neighbor, who said she hadn't touched the trash cans and didn't want any issues.  
  • A deputy assisted a man who was locked out of his car.
  • Deputies responded to 145 calls. 

There were 128 inmates in the Gallatin County Jail on Thursday. 

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.

Tags