The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
- A woman accidentally called 911 while walking her dog. She told dispatch that she "butt dialed" and there was no emergency.
- Someone found a Texas driver's license in Big Sky. A deputy was able to find the owner of the license and return it to them.
- A woman called to speak to someone about a neighbor moving their trash cans and mowing their lawn too close to her lawn. Deputies spoke to the neighbor, who said she hadn't touched the trash cans and didn't want any issues.
- A deputy assisted a man who was locked out of his car.
- Deputies responded to 145 calls.
There were 128 inmates in the Gallatin County Jail on Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.