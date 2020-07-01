The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• “Dump stuff” blew out of a van. A caller requested an officer help get the materials off a road.
• A bondsman reported a certain location associated with drug activity.
• A caller had questions about getting the caller’s son’s girlfriend off a lease.
• Someone was setting off fireworks in a back lot. A caller told an officer the suspect drove away as he called the police.
• Kids on a half pipe were making a lot of noise.
• Men were outside playing music and talking loud.
• Officers responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported someone put a bumper sticker on his truck overnight.
• Someone wanted to know if their property was subject to Bozeman, Belgrade or county ordinances regarding fireworks. A deputy told the caller the property was subject to county ordinances.
• A man accidentally dialed 911. The man said he didn’t want to deal with this again because he was leaving for dinner. Dispatch told the man to stop accidentally calling 911 then.
• Deputies responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 139 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.