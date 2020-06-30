The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported people were yelling and lighting fireworks at a party. Officers were unable to find the party or unruly gatherings.
• Someone filled a caller’s dumpster with garbage. The caller had the name and address of a suspect.
• A man reported fireworks going off in his neighborhood. An officer was unable to find the fireworks. The man said he called after the “grand finale.”
• A man wanted to ask an officer for help removing a piece of plastic from underneath his car.
• Officers responded to 90 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A man reported getting an alert for someone on his front porch. A deputy told the man that deputies responded to his home for an alarm and set off the camera.
• A deputy explained to a caller that the county has no firework or noise ordinances.
• A man accidentally dialed 911. Dispatchers could hear the man say “honestly dude, I don’t have an opinion on anything.”
• A camper heard gunshots coming from across a highway. Deputies were unable to find anyone shooting and noted it is legal to shoot guns in the area.
• Deputies responded to 56 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Monday.
