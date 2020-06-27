The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• Two men yelled that they were “taking a (dump)” in the street.
• An officer dropped off a trap for a caller who reported a cat kept damaging the caller’s property.
• A caller reported teens were on motorized skateboards and almost fell into traffic.
• A caller reported a duck was wrapped in something. An officer found the duck wrapped in fishing line. The duck swam away.
• Someone reported neighbors were shooting cans and the pellets were ricocheting and hitting the caller’s garage.
• Officers responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported a weird light over a river and believed it was a UFO.
• A woman reported receiving an email from a pastor telling her to buy Amazon gift cards. The woman sent the pastor $300 in gift cads.
• A man wanted information on fireworks being used near his Big Sky home.
• A caller reported “a bunch of teenagers” ran across Interstate 90.
• Deputies responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.