The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman followed a caller out of Target, screaming and cursing at the caller.
• Someone wanted to know if it was legal to drive a gas-powered scooter on a sidewalk.
• A caller reported a golden retriever named Oscar was at large. The caller said the dog was wearing a bandana.
• A caller reported four people in a truck were smoking pot near a creek.
• Officers responded to 147 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman reported loud fireworks broke dishes and shook a table, knocking glasses off it.
• Someone wanted to give treats to law enforcement.
• A tree was blocking a road. Deputies were able to remove the tree.
• A caller reported 40 cows were on a road. A deputy found the cows were on either side of the road in an open range.
• Deputies responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 137 inmates Thursday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.