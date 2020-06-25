The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller wanted extra patrol in a neighborhood for people speeding.
• A “fed up” caller reported a neighbor’s dog uses her backyard as a bathroom. The neighbor said that the caller’s kids get the dog to play at their house. The officer warned the neighbor for letting the dog leave the house without a leash.
• Groceries fell out of a car.
• Someone wanted to know if an ice cream truck was legal. The caller thought it was suspicious.
• A caller reported a house party with 30 people.
• Officers responded to 161 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A man reported he lost his wallet after setting it on the bumper of his truck and driving away.
• Someone reported horses went missing. The caller later found them.
• A grandmother was concerned about her grandson getting in trouble. The woman was trying to call Gallatin County in Kentucky.
• A cow was in the middle of a road.
• Someone found an odd-shaped knife. The person turned the dagger over to a deputy.
• A caller reported people were playing a game and had bothered the caller for the past five years.
• Deputies responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 130 inmates Wednesday.
