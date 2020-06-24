The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• People at basketball courts were being loud around 12:30 a.m. An officer warned the people and encouraged them to play basketball at reasonable hours.
• A woman reported seeing a skunk with a can on its head. The woman said she was concerned that dogs would disturb it.
• A dog crawled under a fence at a dog park and got tar on it. The woman was upset about the fence.
• Officers responded to 154 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A landowner was harassing a construction crew over road improvements.
• A caller reported a suspicious man offered him gold to fill his car with gas. The caller declined and said he’d do it for free.
• Someone reported a radio tower was “blown up.” A deputy found the tower was demolished for a reconstruction project.
• A bear ran through a caller’s yard. Officials were unable to find the bear.
• Deputies responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 139 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.