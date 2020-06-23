The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
- A caller reported a man trying to smoke inside a business.
- An officer warned three people for riding scooters the wrong direction on a one-way street.
- A caller reported that an approximately 3-year-old boy had been alone and unable to find his parents for about half an hour. The caller reported that his parents found him before officers arrived.
- Someone accidentally dialed 911 while loading their groceries into their car.
- Officers responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
- A woman reported that someone put dog poop on the door handles of her vehicle.
- A caller reported that a horse had tangled its legs with a fence near a gravel pit. By the time deputies had arrived the horse had untangled itself and appeared to be fine.
- Someone reported that a red pickup was parked in the middle of the street. Deputies arrived and learned that it had rolled out of someone's driveway.
- A caller told deputies that a group of four-wheelers driving fast in the street. They were concerned because there were children playing in the area.
- Deputies responded to 85 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 139 inmates Monday.
