The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported people were shouting and laughing at a house. A woman told an officer they were playing a card game and would keep it down.
• Someone reported a neighbor had a fan in a window that was making noise.
• A semitrailer driver reported snagging low hanging wires with his truck.
• A caller wanted to honor police officers and firefighters. The caller wanted to know the best time to hold the event and have as many people possible attend.
• Someone had questions about protesters coming to Montana. An officer answered questions about the person’s right to use force to protect property and life.
• A man had questions about providing lunch to officers on Friday.
• Officers responded to 155 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a boy had a rifle at a park. Deputies determined the rifle was an airsoft gun.
• A man was upset at a motel clerk and threatened to discharge bear spray. The man alleged the clerk went into his room to open a window. The man was escorted off the property.
• A woman reported her ankle monitor was too tight. A deputy told the woman to elevate her leg to reduce the swelling and move the bracelet toward her foot. The deputy said pretrial services would adjust it in the morning.
• Deputies responded to 141 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 120 inmates Wednesday.
