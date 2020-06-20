The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man was upset that a roommate took clothes out of his laundry.
• A woman had questions about dealing with a neighbor’s dog. She said the dog comes into her yard and pees on her children’s toys.
• An employee at a store reported a customer passed out. The caller later reported the person woke up and left.
• Officers responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man said he got a message that his bus was on fire the prior night. He wanted a call back for an update.
• A caller putting a phone on a tripod accidentally dialed 911.
• Someone had questions about a gun range near the caller’s house.
• A deputy removed a cornhole board from a turn lane.
• Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 129 inmates Friday.
