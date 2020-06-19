The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Someone taking three dogs out to go to the bathroom accidentally dialed 911.
• A caller wanted to buy lunch for the Bozeman Police Department.
• Officers responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A deputy stopped a man for a headlight violation and noticed a crushed beer can on the passenger floor. The man told the deputy he picked up his drunk mother last night and took her home.
• A caller reported finding a 4-year-old boy. The grandparents were taking care of the boy when he went missing. The boy was able to identify his grandparents.
• Deputies responded to a noise complaint coming from a garage. A man said he was testing speakers he had.
• A deputy found four juveniles at a pond near midnight.
• Deputies responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 132 inmates Thursday.
