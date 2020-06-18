The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone rammed through a lumberyard gate.
• A Texas man had questions about bringing his gun to Bozeman.
• A man reported hitting a cat that crawled into the engine compartment of his car.
• Officers responded to 109 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A man had questions about county noise ordinances and how to address a noise complaint with a neighbor. The man wanted to talk to the neighbor before needing law enforcement to resolve the issue.
• Someone wanted to know if it was legal to shoot gophers in his backyard. A deputy advised not to use live ammunition unless absolutely safe to do so and call neighbors beforehand.
• A man picked up construction items off a road. The man said he would take them to his shop in case someone was looking for the materials.
• Deputies responded to 117 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 133 inmates Wednesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.