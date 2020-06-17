The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
- A caller reported that a deer was in labor in her yard.
- A woman reported hearing people shouting through the walls of her apartment building. Officers found that a man got carried away playing Call of Duty and warned him for a noise disturbance.
- A man reported that he bought a piece of equipment for his vape and the store wouldn't let him return it. Officers told him that it was a civil issue.
- A man reported "constant coughing" coming from a neighboring apartment. Officers answered questions about COVID-19 and drug use.
- Officers responded to 147 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
- A caller reported mail scattered around the parking lot of a trailhead.
- A burglar alarm was set off by a construction crew that did not disable the sensor. Deputies contacted the owners.
- A caller reported a boat that appeared to be stuck near Firehole Ranch. Deputies weren't able to find any boats in the area.
- A woman requested a deputy take a report of a neighbor's lawn mower hitting her husband. Deputies responded.
- Deputies responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 132 inmates Tuesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.