The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported a man and a woman on a scooter were swerving in and out of traffic.
• Someone reported people driving on Main Street were honking and yelling things at people. The caller said they had Trump and Confederate flags and were blaring loud horns.
• Teenage boys were playing with an airsoft gun.
• A caller reported bear spraying a marmot that was stuck inside the caller’s car. An officer recommended opening the car’s hood and giving the animal a chance to leave.
• Officers responded to 104 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• Someone reported underage kids drinking at a house. Deputies cleared the party, dumped beer and gave designated drivers breath tests to ensure they were sober.
• A man reported a neighbor had what he believed was a “meat smoking shack” that produces a lot of smoke. The man said the smoke bothered him and wanted to know if it was legal.
• A deputy found that a woman did not steal her friend’s wallet.
• A caller reported an American flag attached to a wooden dowel was on a road.
• A child accidentally dialed 911 and told dispatch, “I’m just a kid.”
• Deputies responded to 73 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 139 inmates Monday.
