The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man reported his son was moving to Bozeman and was buying a moped. The man wanted to know if mopeds were street legal here.
• Dispatchers received a call and heard a woman pushing buttons. An older woman said she was trying to call someone else.
• Someone asked about gun laws in the city.
• Officers responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man reported his brother tried punching him. A deputy found the caller owed money to his older brother to pay for bail.
• A man turned in medical marijuana he was no longer using. Deputies destroyed the marijuana.
• Deputies responded to a report of a crash. Deputies found a car hit a guard rail and pulled into a parking lot.
• A caller reported a dog that looked like a pit bull was loose. The caller then said the dog looked more like a Terrier.
• A woman reported a neighbor sprayed her and her dog with a spray bottle.
• Deputies responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 137 inmates Friday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.