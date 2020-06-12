The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported 30 people outside drinking beer and playing basketball.
• Someone stole an energy drink.
• An officer spoke to a drunk man wearing khaki pants and a plaid shirt who lost his wallet. The man told the officer he believed it was lost at a gas station and didn't want to file a report.
• A caller reported college kids were “streaking down the street.” An officer talked to someone who said their roommate had been drinking but was asleep.
• Officers responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman locked her keys in her car.
• Someone wanted to know if it was legal for an 8-year-old to ride a small dirt bike on a road.
• Deputies responded to 130 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.