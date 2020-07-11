The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man arrested for drunk driving couldn’t find his car.
• A caller reported taking a picture of another driver smoking a joint.
• Someone wanted to report rumors about who may have left her cat at a campground.
• A contractor who did work on a site was undoing the work over billing issues.
• A caller was locked on the caller’s balcony.
• A caller was drinking with friends and accidentally “butt dialed” 911.
• Officers responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported a suspicious car stopped in “the middle of nowhere.” Deputies found the man was on a conference call and didn’t want to drive while on the phone.
• A deputy helped an older woman with her garage door that was stuck open.
• A woman wanted to know if it was legal for her ex-fiancé to hold her property until she gave him “the ring back.” A deputy advised her of her rights.
• Horses were loose in a neighborhood.
• Deputies checked on a car stopped off a road. The people were stargazing.
• Deputies responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Friday.
