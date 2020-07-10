The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A feral cat in a shop kept setting off an alarm. An officer set a trap for the cat.
• A caller who had been arrested earlier this month couldn’t find his car.
• An officer asked the owner of a boat to move it to a different parking spot.
• “Hoodlums” got out of a van with skateboards and were being destructive.
• Officers responded to 153 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man asked a deputy for directions to the county attorney’s office.
• A caller reported finding the caller’s watch, but said the caller’s gun was still missing.
• A woman wanted to know if it was legal to keep a horse that is being boarded with her for money the horse’s owner owed her. A deputy advised her against keeping the horse.
• Deputies responded to 179 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.