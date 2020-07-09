The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A "giant tree" was on a road causing a traffic hazard.
• A caller reported a dead bird on a sidewalk.
• Two people had signs that read, “I am Antifa stop calling the police.”
• Someone reported a car almost hit a cyclist. The caller became angry when a dispatcher asked which direction the car went. Before hanging up, the caller said the dispatcher didn’t care.
• A caller wanted to know rights as a tenant not on a lease.
• Officers responded to 171 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A Roomba vacuum set off an alarm.
• A man lost his gold wedding ring while hiking at the Hyalite reservoir trail.
• A woman gestured thumbs up to a deputy.
• Deputies responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Wednesday.
