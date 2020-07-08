The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported that two drivers were chasing each other at 70 mph.
• A caller wanted to report a badger that was living beneath a storage container near her house.
• A caller reported two sneakers hanging from a power line and that he wanted someone to take care of it.
• A man reported that a woman coughed on him at a restaurant and he believed she was trying to ridicule him for wearing a mask.
• Officers responded to 180 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy warned three separate parties that they were not allowed to sleep overnight at a fishing access.
• A caller reported hearing an explosion near Goose Creek but did not see any smoke.
• A deputy talked with a woman about Gallatin County fireworks laws and advised her to petition county commissioners if she wanted them to change.
• A driver lost a bike between West Yellowstone and Bozeman.
• Deputies responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.