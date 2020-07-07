Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Saturday and Sunday included the following:

• An officer warned people about open container laws and against disorderly conduct downtown.

• A woman reported that someone insulted her and was advised that although the comment was in bad taste, it was not a crime.

• A caller reported a flag stolen from the second story of a building.

• A caller reported loud, bad karaoke at a party.

• There were 22 calls or reports regarding misuse of fireworks within city limits.

• A caller reported 50-plus people “partying” in the street.

• Officers responded to 261 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Saturday and Sunday included the following:

• A juvenile was cited with criminal mischief for throwing a rock through a car’s windshield and injuring a driver while he was driving down the interstate.

• A driver reported a group of cows on the road after almost hitting them.

• A deputy performed a walk through of a Big Sky bar and found that it was in compliance with social-distancing and sanitation regulations. The manager was notified that complaints had been made to the county health department about the establishment.

• A man was arrested for criminal endangerment after a road rage incident in which the man chased another driver through a busy subdivision and caused the occupants to fear for their safety.

• A caller reported that two kids younger than 10 were throwing fireworks at houses.

• Deputies responded to 250 calls.

The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Monday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags