The Bozeman Police Department reports for Saturday and Sunday included the following:
• An officer warned people about open container laws and against disorderly conduct downtown.
• A woman reported that someone insulted her and was advised that although the comment was in bad taste, it was not a crime.
• A caller reported a flag stolen from the second story of a building.
• A caller reported loud, bad karaoke at a party.
• There were 22 calls or reports regarding misuse of fireworks within city limits.
• A caller reported 50-plus people “partying” in the street.
• Officers responded to 261 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Saturday and Sunday included the following:
• A juvenile was cited with criminal mischief for throwing a rock through a car’s windshield and injuring a driver while he was driving down the interstate.
• A driver reported a group of cows on the road after almost hitting them.
• A deputy performed a walk through of a Big Sky bar and found that it was in compliance with social-distancing and sanitation regulations. The manager was notified that complaints had been made to the county health department about the establishment.
• A man was arrested for criminal endangerment after a road rage incident in which the man chased another driver through a busy subdivision and caused the occupants to fear for their safety.
• A caller reported that two kids younger than 10 were throwing fireworks at houses.
• Deputies responded to 250 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Monday.
