The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• Someone reported a loud party in a garage.
• A caller reported a group of people vandalized a tree. The group ran away after the caller confronted them.
• A man said he banned someone from his property two weeks ago. The man wanted to know how to un-ban the person.
• A woman wanted to make a report about a dog that tripped her.
• A caller reported three cars were racing and doing doughnuts in a church parking lot.
• Officers responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• Two horses were running by a road.
• A man reported his cat was missing.
• Deputies responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Friday.
